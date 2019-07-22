'Riverdale' Season 3 Bloopers Show Off Light-Hearted Luke Perry Moments (VIDEO)

While the cast of The CW's Riverdale said goodbye to costar Luke Perry, his memory is living on with the role of Fred Andrews and sweet behind-the-scenes moments.

In a blooper reel revealed during the show's appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, some of the lighter, funnier moments that didn't make the cut were on display. From tongue-tying dialogue to breaking the fourth wall, the cast knows how to have fun when making mistakes.

Along with K.J. Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Perry and more, guest stars Gina Gershon and Chad Michael Murray made the cut for the nearly 3-minute clip. Among one of the first segments in the clip are a prison scene between Apa and Mendes that leads to silent smiles as they barely contain their humor.

Perry is quick to be shown in his first scene in which he cracks a joke about asking Archie if he's enjoying that "bear bacon" in reference to the bear attack Apa's character endures. And nothing's better than a good old fashioned scene break with laughter, which happens between Petsch, Vanessa Morgan and Nathalie Boltt.

The show will continue to keep Perry's memory alive by welcoming former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty for a Season 4 role. Riverdale will also once again pay tribute to the actor in the upcoming chapter.

Don't miss all of the laughs and sweet behind the scenes moments with Perry during his final season with Riverdale's blooper reel below. And stay tuned for Season 4 of the hit series coming this fall.

Riverdale, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 8/7c, The CW