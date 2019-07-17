'The Resident' Season 3 Adds Morris Chestnut as 'Utterly Ruthless' Surgeon

A new doctor is checking into Chastain in the third season of The Resident.

Fox announced Wednesday that Morris Chestnut has joined the cast of the medical drama as Dr. Barrett Cain, described as "an intimidating neurosurgeon" Red Rock Medical hired to turn around the hospital's finances. He sees himself as "a superman physician, capable of curing crippling diseases."

He can be charming (if he wants to be), but he's "utterly ruthless" when it comes to seeking money and power. If anyone opposes him, he will exact revenge, which puts Chastain's doctors in jeopardy and drives the thriller arc of Season 3.

When Season 3 begins, Red Rock Mountain Medical is in control of Chastain and the doctors must fight against the corrupting influence of money in healthcare. With each new case, the doctors put their futures and careers on the line to stop "profit over patients."

At the end of Season 2, Dr. Bell made a deal with Red Rock Medical to help Chastain with its financial trouble, but it would mean a change to his role at the hospital. "The compromise with Red Rock Medical is something he could not avoid, and it's going to disempower him from protecting the hospital," executive producer Amy Holden previously told TV Insider.

"When his power's taken away at the end of the episode, you see that next season he will actually be one of the people struggling to keep Chastain a good place," she added. "But his power's been lessened, which will make his fight all the harder."

The Resident, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 8/7c, Fox