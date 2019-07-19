Have Another Bite of Dessert with 'Worst Bakers in America' Season 2

Lorraine Pascale and Jason Smith have their work cut out for them on the new season of Worst Bakers in America, as they try to transform eight kitchen disasters into baking masters.

The intense five-week baking bootcamp begins on Monday, July 22, as Jason and Lorraine attempt to mold these masters of cake-wrecks and colossal cookie-fails into vastly-improved pastry experts.

Based on the recruits’ performance and progress in a series of fast-paced baking challenges, they will be narrowed down each week until only two are left standing to face off in an intense battle. Only one will be the most improved and will rise to the top and earn the $25,000 grand prize.

On the premiere, Jason and Lorraine task the recruits to recreate their dream dessert to help determine who they want to mentor on their team. Each week, the recruits will first be tested in skill drills and games from guessing surprise baking ingredients based on touch, tasting wild confections in blind taste tests, and decorating cakes against the clock in a speed relay race.

The one that rises to the top will earn special advantages in the next round of challenges. Over the five weeks the competitors will be challenged to create multi-colored mirror glazed cakes, whip up pâte à choux pastries, and design 3-D animal cakes. The worst baker from each team that crumbles under the pressure will be eliminated.

Worst Bakers in America, Season Premiere, Monday, July 22, 10/9c, Food Network