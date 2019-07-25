'Sugar Rush' Season 2 Features a Twist for Contestants & Guest Tasters

Pass the cupcakes and pop the champagne — Sugar Rush is back!

The baking competition series featuring pro pastry chefs (such as Minnesota sweet shop owner Amy Brace, above) vying for a $10,000 prize returns with a welcome twist for contestants: the potential for extra time. Last season on Sugar Rush, bakers had to wait for a clock to count down each round before moving on to their next challenge.

Now, "whenever [contestants] finish the second round, they can jump right into the [third]," explains executive producer Doneen Arquines. "We wanted to make sure the bakers had the best opportunity to impress the judges."

Those experts, Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo, are also joined by guest tasters who fit each episode's theme: Married couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey lend a hand on the "love" episode. Sweet!

Sugar Rush, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 26, Netflix