'Riverdale' Cast Honors Luke Perry as Season 4 Production Begins

The Riverdale cast has started production on Season 4, which will honor Luke Perry and Fred Andrews.

"There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back," Mädchen Amick wrote alongside a photo featuring most of the cast from Tuesday's table read for the premiere.

Marisol Nichols reposted her costar's photo with her own tribute and a broken heart emoji on Instagram. "1st read thru of Season 4," she wrote. "Dedicated to Luke. We love you, man. Honoring you the best way we know how."

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously revealed that the Season 4 premiere, "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam," will be "a tribute to [their] fallen friend" and honor both the actor and the character he portrayed.

Perry passed away in March following complications from a stroke. The series immediately began to honor him, with an In Memoriam card at the end of the March 7 episode and the creator's statement that "all episodes ... for the rest of our run" are dedicated to the actor.

It is still unclear how Riverdale will write out Perry's character. After several posthumous appearances (with his final one in the April 24 episode), the series addressed his absence by stating that Fred was out of town. But going by the premiere title and the tissue boxes at the table read, fans should probably be prepared to cry.

Riverdale, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 8/7c, The CW