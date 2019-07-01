All Elite Wrestling Brings the Party to Daytona Beach With Its Second Event, 'Fyter Fest'

All Elite Wrestling gave fans a deeper glimpse on what to expect from the new promotion during its second show Fyter Fest from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. The event, streamed on B/R Live and other platforms on June 29, was one of the highlights of this year’s CEO Fighting Championships, a premier gathering of gamers from around the world. Hot signing Jon Moxley made his in-ring debut for the company in an unsanctioned main event against Joey Janela.

The former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose and “The Bad Boy” lived up to the hardcore stipulation using tables, chairs, barbed wire boards, thumbtacks and yes, a prosthetic leg. Moxley fully shed the PG persona, further sending the message he is motivated and ready for this next chapter of his career.

Janela also shined with big spots including a dive off a ladder. Working with a caliber talent like Moxley helped elevate the emerging star. And he wasn’t the only one who took the ball and ran with it. Moxley didn’t have much time to celebrate thanks to Kenny Omega seeking revenge from Double or Nothing.

Bringing the Fyre

The conceptual theme was inspired by the dumpster fire known as Fyre Festival. Everything from the FEMA tents to mockumentary segments (Cheese sandwiches! Having to fly coach! Blink One Hundred and Eight Two pulling out!), were clever and entertaining elements that further help the company stand out. Those who miss the themed events WCW put on like Bash at the Beach surely appreciated the festive set from bikini-clad babes and an inflatable pool.

Future Is Bright

Newer faces impressed during AEW’s sophomore outing. The unique Darby Allin turned heads going the distance against Cody Rhodes. Sadly, the match has been overshadowed by a controversial errant chair-shot by Sean Spears post-match on to Rhodes. A blow that gave the company executive vice president 12 stitches for back of the head. AEW president and CEO Tony Khan and the Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) addressed the concern during the post media scrum, leading to the belief that the gimmicked chair wasn't executed the way it was intended.

Elsewhere, a fatal four-way featuring Adam Page, Jimmy Havoc, Jungle Boy and MJF also had good nights. MJF in particular not only can get the job done in the ring but the young gun is a heat magnet on the mic. The Private Party made a solid first impression in the kickoff and got the crowd hyped despite the Best Friends getting the win. These are only a few examples to the potential and depth the AEW roster has heading into their upcoming TNT weekly series. Even some of the fresh faces have been given merchandise, which only can assist in presenting them as true stars.

Every Rose Has Its Thorn

The women’s division got the chance to leave their mark with Nyla Rose at the top of the list. The “Native Beast” demonstrated her power on Riho and Yuka Sakazaki with some pretty incredible moves that got fans to their feet. The trailblazer, representing and inspiring as a transgender pro wrestler, brings a lot to the table. Hopefully, Awesome Kong emerges once again down the line with an anticipated showdown between two of the most imposing figures in women’s wrestling. Earlier in the night, audiences got their first look at Allie in AEW action defeating The Librarian (Leva Bates).

Hadouken!

The video game vibe was strong at Fyter Fest. Young Bucks and Kenny Omega got in on the fun with their ring gear likened to Ryu, Ken and Akuma from Street Fighter. The three were victorious in an absolute show-stealer against the Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix) and Laredo Kid. The CEO organizer and wrestling fan Alex Jebailey held his own losing to Michael Nakazawa. This was a rematch from last year’s pro wrestling event where Jebailey worked through a leg injury. They utilized Lego pieces, a game controller and baby oil as devices during the course of their battle.

They Are Here to Stay

AEW continues moving forward, learning from each experience. It’s impressive what the promotion has done so far only two shows into their run. Trending worldwide on Twitter, bringing huge numbers across social media and YouTube, selling a healthy amount of merchandise and building a groundswell of buzz overall.

If these positive signs are any indication in only seven months, we can expect the brand to be a force in the marketplace. They laying the foundation for long-term success.

Coming up next for AEW is Fight for the Fallen on Saturday, July 13, 7:30/6:30c, B/R Live. Proceeds from the event from Daily Place in Jacksonville will go toward victims of gun violence.