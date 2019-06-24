TV News Roundup: 'AHS' & 'Always Sunny' Premiere Dates, 'L Word' Sequel Casting & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW MONDAY TV NEWS:

USA Casts Alan Cumming & Ed Asner in Briarpatch

Alan Cumming and Ed Asner are the latest names joining Sam Esmail's USA Network series Briarpatch. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors are joining the Rosario Dawson-starring project in recurring roles. The story follows Dawson's Allegra Dill, an investigator who returns to her Texas town after her sister is killed. Asner will play James Staghorne Sr., owner of the town's newspaper and Cumming will portray Clyde Brattle, an arms dealer. But what does this mean for Cumming's Instinct gig?!

The L Word: Generation Q Casts Four Newbies

After announcing the title of The L Word's sequel series, Showtime is unveiling four new cast members to the show. Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, and Rosanny Zayas are set to star in the new series set to debut this fall. The actors join returning stars and executive producers Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

MTV Drops The Hills: New Beginnings Early

Ahead of the revival's debut, MTV released the first three minutes of The Hills: New Beginnings online. In the video above, check in on the returning cast members and fresh faces involved in the Hollywood-based reality series. Don't miss the premiere on MTV, Monday, June 24 at 10/9c.