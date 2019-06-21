An 'Angel' Revival? Plus, 4 New Series Details Revealed

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since Angel premiered (but that's only a blip for a vampire, like Angel or Spike).

In honor of the anniversary, David Boreanaz (Angel), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), James Marsters (Spike), Amy Acker (Fred), Alexis Denisof (Wesley), and J. August Richards (Gunn) reunited and looked back on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff from Joss Whedon for Entertainment Weekly. And considering how popular revivals and reboots are these days, is there a chance we could see more from these characters?

11 'Angel' Episodes to Watch for the 20th Anniversary (PHOTOS) From a day only he remembers to Puppet Angel to the series finale, the WB hit featured many entertaining episodes.

What would a revival look like?

The cast would be game for one and suggested they do a movie.

"I'd like to be roaring down a highway in a '68 Mustang. I think the fascination of it is you can really go anywhere with it," Boreanaz said. "I think it'd be fun to do [something] crazy, kind of cool, freaking badass."

But if there ever is a revival of any sort, Carpenter had one request: her character be brought back somehow, since Cordelia died in the final season. "The line of death is so thin," Denisof, whose character also died, pointed out.

The series tried to go "too dark"

Executive producer David Greenwalt revealed they had to "shut down for a few weeks" while they "revamped some things" after the Season 1, Episode 2 script was shown to the network and included Angel licking the blood of a dead girl off the ground.

"They completely freaked out and they were right because in our effort to go dark, we went a little too dark," he acknowledged. "If you're gonna go that dark, you have to earn it."

Whedon had two actors worried about their futures in the Buffy universe

When Boreanaz first learned Whedon wanted to talk to him, he thought, "I'm fired" and "had a night of this clawing and angst" before he was told of the plans for the spinoff. (At the time, he'd also been concerned about the Irish accent he had to put on for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer scene he was filming that day.)

Later on, Whedon admitted, "I took my moment, I'm not going to lie," when he informed Acker of Fred's death in Season 5.

"We sat down at coffee and he said, 'I just wanted you to know, I'm killing Fred,'" the actress recalled. "And he waited, really, a long time before he said, 'You're still gonna be on the show.'" Illyria took over her body at the end of Episode 15.

The origins of Spike's jealousy for Angel

According to Marsters, it all stemmed from real-life jealousy. He had a girlfriend who became jealous of him and Drusilla since he and Juliet Landau were good friends, so she retaliated by telling him she had a crush on Boreanaz.

In turn, he became jealous of his costar, which led to "the jealousy of Spike for Angel in general," the actor said. "Spike wants Angel so badly to say, 'Oh, you're cool, too.'"

Angel flooded Roswell's stages

Boreanaz remembered they did an explosion on the backlot at Paramount Studios and the fire department had to come in after to put out the fire. The next morning, they were told they flooded the Roswell stages.

The Angel cast will also be reuniting at New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in October. So far, Carpenter, Marsters, Richards, Acker, and Denisof have all announced they will be in attendance.