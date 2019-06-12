Hallmark's June Wedding Event Continues With Heather Hemmens in 'Love, Take Two'

College sweethearts rediscover their love for one another while planning his wedding to another woman, when the original movie, Love, Take Two, premieres Saturday, June 15, on Hallmark Channel.

The movie, which premieres as part of the network’s June Weddings programming event, stars Heather Hemmens (Roswell, New Mexico, If Loving You Is Wrong) and Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal).

Lily Bellenger (Hemmens) is the executive producer of a popular wedding reality show who returns to her college town to film an episode in which three couples plan and execute their nuptials for a potential prize of $50,000. While there, Lily rediscovers her passion for writing thanks to an old professor, as well as for her college beau, Scott Meyers (Smith Jr.).



The fly in the ointment is that Scott is one of the grooms-to-be getting married on her show. Lily and Scott spend time together throughout the week leading up to the on-camera wedding and the old spark between them is rekindled. They each find themselves questioning the choices they’ve made and are forced to reconsider their futures.

