'Unspouse My House's Orlando Soria Is Redefining a Fresh Start

Fresh starts are a necessary part of life, especially after a break-up, and HGTV's new series Unspouse My House is the answer to such problems.

The new series, premiering Thursday, June 6 on the network, is lead by designer Orlando Soria who is bringing his artistic expertise and emotional support to newly-single clients. The concept is that Soria enters these clients' homes in order to transform their spaces following a breakup.

Soria, who has worked with various celebrity clients, has a huge social media presence and fan base on Instagram so he brings some recognition already to those tuning in. Along with creating new spaces out of old ones, Soria indulges his clients in retail therapy and participates in their post-break-up celebrations.

"I've perfected the art of creating beautiful spaces uniquely tailored to my recently uncoupled clients — and I've also perfected the art of getting dumped," Soria said in a statement shortly after the show was announced. "I show people going through a breakup that interior design can be a great remedy for heartbreak."

Each renovation begins by discarding or clearing any remnants left behind by clients' exes, then Soria personalizes each space to the person he's helping. Whether its a bathroom, bedroom or kitchen, Soria's up for the task.

Don't miss the designer in action when Unspouse My House premieres on HGTV Thursday, June 6.

Unspouse My House, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 6, 9:30/8:30c, HGTV