'Legends of the Deep': Dive Into Ocean Mysteries With Céline & Fabien Cousteau

The mysteries that lurk beneath the surface of our planet’s vast bodies of water rival those that are in outer space when the new four-episode Science Channel series, Legends of the Deep, premieres on Sunday, June 9.

The sister and brother team of Céline and Fabien Cousteau carry on their family legacy as they set out to uncover tales from the sea that remain shrouded in mystery and secrecy.

From the tropical waters of Bermuda and Belize, to the shores of Cyprus and Nova Scotia, Céline and Fabien Cousteau hunt down and seek answers to the deep blue legends that have left previous investigators without answers.

Using the latest cutting-edge technology along with their unparalleled diving expertise, Céline and Fabien explore shipwrecks, strange scientific occurrences and mysterious natural anomalies, all beneath the sea.

They launch an investigation in what may have crashed into the cold, remote waters of Shag Harbor, Nova Scotia in 1967, which set in motion one of the biggest search and rescue missions ever attempted on the Eastern seaboard.

In another episode, Céline and Fabien look into the June 1980 sinking of the Zenobia, a massive ferry with 151 people onboard. Local legend has it that the boat was sabotaged by spies for smuggling weapons destined for the Middle East. Though five people have died exploring this wreck, that didn’t stop them and their mission to reveal new evidence.

Céline and Fabien also travel to the infamous Bermuda Triangle where there are rumors of a graveyard of lost ships in the deep and dangerous waters beyond Bermuda’s outer reef. They then head to the Blue Hole, a giant marine sinkhole off the coast of Belize where Fabien becomes one of the first explorers to take a submersible to the bottom. And on land, Céline digs into Mayan history for another clue to uncover what this mysterious sea monster could be.

Legends of the Deep, Series Premiere, Sunday, June 9, 9/8c, Science Channel

