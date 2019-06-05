'When Calls the Heart': Jack Wagner on More of Bill as a Gun-Slinging Judge in Season 7

When Calls the Heart went through a few changes in Season 6, including giving Bill Avery a new job in Hope Valley.

"I found it to be really fun," Jack Wagner tells TV Insider of his character's new position as judge in the town. "The whole broad stroke was to create a Judge Roy Bean that Paul Newman played, a gun-slinging judge, and I think it's a great way to introduce the Mountie and let him have his position, so we don't have a conflict of interest."

But just because there's a new Mountie in town — Kevin McGarry's Nathan Grant, one of two potential suitors for Erin Krakow's Elizabeth Thornton — doesn't mean that Bill's missing out on any of the action.

"As you can see, Bill's a judge and then deputizes himself when he wants to," Wagner said. "I think it's going to be fun for me to play next year and we'll see where it takes the character and the show."

So will Season 7 see more of Bill deputizing himself so he can jump into the action? "I don't think he'll even need to deputize himself," the actor laughed. "He'll just jump into any kind of drama or any kind of danger and be Bill."

