Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir Return to Host New Season of 'Wedding Cake Championship'

Rick and Christina Gables
Courtesy of Food Network

Wedding Cake Championship, the cake competition series returns on Monday, June 3 with new engaged couples looking for their dream wedding cake and a new batch of elite bakers who hope their talents will deliver.

Courtesy of Food Network

The baking duos will be challenged as they whisk through difficult cake challenges and face extreme requests from real-life couples that test the limits of their skill and creativity.

Judging the action week-to-week are baking extraordinaire Kimberly Bailey, Chopped’s Maneet Chauhan, and Say Yes to the Dress host Randy Fenoli. The team to rise above will earn a $25,000 grand prize and the title of Wedding Cake Champion!

Courtesy of Food Network

In each of the four hour-long episodes, the teams will face two rounds of challenges. First, they must tackle wedding cake toppers, where one team will earn a special advantage in the next round when the bakers must design a personalized wedding cake for a real-life couple’s big day!

The pressure is on for the three remaining teams in the grand finale on Monday, June 24, when they are challenged to create the most over-the-top, impressive cake for Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

Wedding Cake Championship, Season Premiere, Monday, June 3, 10/9c, Food Network

 