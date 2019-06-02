Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir Return to Host New Season of 'Wedding Cake Championship'

Wedding Cake Championship, the cake competition series returns on Monday, June 3 with new engaged couples looking for their dream wedding cake and a new batch of elite bakers who hope their talents will deliver.

The baking duos will be challenged as they whisk through difficult cake challenges and face extreme requests from real-life couples that test the limits of their skill and creativity.

Judging the action week-to-week are baking extraordinaire Kimberly Bailey, Chopped’s Maneet Chauhan, and Say Yes to the Dress host Randy Fenoli. The team to rise above will earn a $25,000 grand prize and the title of Wedding Cake Champion!

In each of the four hour-long episodes, the teams will face two rounds of challenges. First, they must tackle wedding cake toppers, where one team will earn a special advantage in the next round when the bakers must design a personalized wedding cake for a real-life couple’s big day!

The pressure is on for the three remaining teams in the grand finale on Monday, June 24, when they are challenged to create the most over-the-top, impressive cake for Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

Wedding Cake Championship, Season Premiere, Monday, June 3, 10/9c, Food Network