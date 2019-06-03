Netflix Assembles 'Avengers' Directors for 'Magic: The Gathering' Series

Netflix is stacking the deck with a newest endeavor.

The streaming service, along with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, has recruited Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, to executive produce a animated series based on WOTC's popular fantasy card game, Magic: The Gathering.

“Magic is a beloved global franchise with a massively engaged fan base that has only continued to grow over the last 25 years,” said John Derderian, head of Anime programming for Netflix, in the project's press statement. “There’s no one better suited to bring this story to audiences around the world than Joe and Anthony Russo, whose talent for genre storytelling is unmatched, as is demonstrated by their central role in creating some of the biggest box office hits of all time.”

This is the latest fantasy-based effort for Netflix, which is already working on adaptations of Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels and The Witcher with Henry Cavill, not to mention the terrific Trollhunters.

The Russo Brothers (who, it should be noted, once worked on Happy Endings) will be responsible for creating an original storyline that expands on the stories of the Planeswalkers, Magic’s enchanted heroes and villains, as (per the release) "they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold."

The card game debuted in 1993, currently counts nearly 38 million players and has been published in 11 languages and played in over 70 countries.

While there is no word on when the show will drop or info on any of the voice talent so far, this news is sure to boost interest in the already prolific Magic: The Gathering. “More fans are enjoying [it] now than at any time in its 25-year history, thanks to the enduring popularity of the tabletop game and our latest release War of the Spark, as well as the incredible success of our new digital game, Magic: The Gathering Arena,” continues Chris Cocks, President of Wizards of the Coast, in the release.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Joe and Anthony Russo to bring Magic: The Gathering’s rich and diverse cast of characters and worlds to Netflix in a way that will delight our many fans and those new to the franchise.”

Henry Gilroy (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Jose Molina (The Tick and Agent Carter) will serve as writers and showrunners on the series.