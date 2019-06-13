'Spin the Wheel' EP Says 'Knowledge, Strategy & Luck' Could Win Players $23M

While Game of Thrones fans debate whether the wheel has been broken, Fox is reinventing it! Dax Shepard (Bless This Mess) hosts Spin the Wheel, an all-new game show in which players rely on a mix of knowledge, strategy and luck to win up to $23 million.

"It's like the biggest and brightest game in the casino, and it is simple enough that the whole family can play along," says Andrew Glassman, who serves as an executive producer alongside Justin Timberlake.

In Round 1, contestants spin a massive wheel (no surprise!) and answer pop culture trivia questions as it turns. If they are correct, they win the amount of money the wheel stops on. If their answer is wrong, they don't. In Round 2, friends and family get involved and, prior to the questions being asked, can choose to double down on the money if they think the contestant will get it right.

The stakes are even higher in Round 3 as more cash can be added to the wheel's wedges by the contestant. But for each wrong answer, Shepard adds a "Back to Zero" wedge, increasing the chances of walking away empty-handed. The wheel itself is 40 feet tall. (To compare, The Price Is Right's Big Wheel is 9 feet, 8 inches, and Wheel of Fortune's namesake is 16.5 feet

in diameter.)

"You would have to defy some serious odds to collect all $23 million," Glassman admits. "But every spin is a genuine shot at millions. We saw totals that are the biggest numbers I have ever seen on a scoreboard."

Spin the Wheel, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 20, 9/8c, Fox