'Good Omens' David Tennant & Michael Sheen Tease the 'Bonkers' Series (VIDEO)

The end is nigh! Good Omens, Neil Gaiman's six-episode adaptation of his cult novel, written with late fantasy writer Terry Pratchett, premieres May 31 on Prime Video.

As fans eagerly await the first-ever adaptation of the work after nearly 30 years, TV Insider sat down with stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, who play demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale, respectively, to chat about what's to come in the apocalyptic series. And from the sounds of things we can expect some pretty "bonkers" stuff, including Tennant posing as a Mary Poppins-like character singing a lullaby, Sheen's close-up magic tricks onscreen, and more.

'Good Omens': Neil Gaiman Talks the Challenges of the Book-to-Series Adaptation The creator and writer of all six episodes discusses adapting his 1990 novel with Terry Pratchett for Amazon.

As the angel and demon work together to halt the coming of the antichrist and stop the final battle between Heaven and Hell from happening, they both note that after 6,000 years, these two wild opposites have actually become pals.

"No other supernatural beings know what it's like to be on Earth for that long," says Sheen. "It's only them." Adding, "They sort of fall in love with the world and humanity."

But can they save it? You'll have to watch to find out! Check out the full video interview above.

Good Omens, Series Premiere, Friday, May 31, Prime Video