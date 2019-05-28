Watch TNT's 'Bones' Marathon to Celebrate Emily Deschanel Joining 'Animal Kingdom'

In celebration of Emily Deschanel joining Animal Kingdom, TNT is airing a Bones marathon on Friday, May 31, featuring Emily’s favorite episodes.

The installments chosen include an episode directed by her father Caleb Deschanel, one starring New Girl star and sister Zooey Deschanel, the show's 100th episode, the 200th episode, and an episode guest-starring Betty White.

Get the full episode breakdown below:

1:00p.m. ET/PT – “The Glowing Bones in the Old Stone House” – Glowing bones discovered in an old stone house turn out to be the remains of a celebrity chef who died under mysterious circumstances. (Directed by Emily’s father Caleb Deschanel)

2:00p.m. ET/PT – “Double Trouble in the Panhandle” – Booth and Brennan must infiltrate a traveling circus to investigate the death of conjoined-twin jugglers; and they do so working undercover as a knife-throwing act.

3:00p.m. ET/PT – “The Goop in the Girl” – Booth and Brennan investigate a man in a Santa Claus costume who tries to rob a bank, but was blown up in the process. (Emily’s sister Zooey Deschanel guest stars)

4:00p.m. ET/PT – “The Parts in the Sum of the Whole” – After reading a draft of Sweets' new book, and realizing it contains inaccuracies, Brennan and Booth set the record straight by recounting how they first met. (This is the 100th Episode)

5:00p.m. ET/PT – “The Doctor in the Photo” – When the body of a surgeon is found in a tough neighborhood with multiple skull fractures, Brennan is disturbed by how much she has in common with the victim.

6:00p.m. ET/PT – “200th in the 10th” – The show's 200th episode is an homage to Alfred Hitchcock's films that takes place in 1950's Hollywood, where LAPD detective Brennan teams up with jewel thief Booth when the latter is framed for the murder of a wealthy socialite. (This is the 200th Episode)

7:00p.m. ET/PT – “The Carpals in the Coy-Wolves” – A real-estate agent's remains are discovered in a forest and show signs of being partially devoured by coyote-wolf hybrids, so Brennan solicits help from an older forensic anthropologist, who amazes the staff with her decades of experience. (Betty White guest stars)

Bones Marathon, Friday, May 31, 1/12c, TNT