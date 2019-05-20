A Secluded Abbey Hides Deadly Secrets in 'The Name of the Rose'

Set in Italy in 1327, The Name of the Rose premieres on Thursday, May 23 on SundanceTV and follows the Franciscan monk William of Baskerville (John Turturro) and his novice Adso von Melk (Damian Hardung) as they arrive at a secluded monastery in the Alps. There, they become witnesses to a series of mysterious murders.

While Baskerville and Melk investigate and search for the killer, they are hunted themselves by the merciless inquisitor Bernard Gui (Rupert Everett), who prosecutes those who criticize the pope.

Filmed in Italy, The Name of the Rose is based on Umberto Eco’s highly acclaimed novel and also stars Michael Emerson, Sabastian Koch, James Cosmo, Richard Sammel, Fabrizio Bentivoglio and Greta Scarano.

In the series premiere episode, William and Adso discover dark secrets and a deadly mystery, while trying to solve a murder case. With time running short, the inquisitor is about to arrive at the Abbey.

The Name of the Rose, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 23, 10/9c, SundanceTV

