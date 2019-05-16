Ellen Pompeo Sticks Up for Kelly Ripa Following 'Bachelor' Boss Diss

The ABC feud about The Bachelor franchise is growing, and now, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has come to Kelly Ripa's defense.

It all began during Tuesday's Live With Kelly and Ryan when Ryan Seacrest said that new Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, was going to be on their show later in the week. He then filled Ripa in on the latest happenings of the franchise, and she said the show "disgusts" her and called it "gross."

She added she initially wondered why there wasn't a Bachelorette when it was just the Bachelor, but once there was, she found it "just as creepy but in a completely different way."

After that, The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss lashed out, tweeting, "Easy @KellyRipa ... #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary," which ultimately spurred Pompeo into action.

"Okay @fleissmeister... that's some handle bro," the Grey's star tweeted Thursday. "Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary. Also we don't attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don't get me started on your show cuz I'm a savage.... #bachelorsoooowhite."

She then added, "Took a break but had to jump back in the ring for my girl @KellyRipa."

Earlier this week, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison also responded to Ripa's comments on Twitter, writing, "Look out #BachelorNation @KellyRipa is coming after you and your 'disgusting' Monday night habit."

