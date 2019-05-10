CBS Cancels 'Life in Pieces,' 'Murphy Brown' & More Comedies

The laughter has ended for four CBS comedies.

The network canceled Life in Pieces, Murphy Brown, Fam, and Happy Together Friday. While Life in Pieces is ending after four seasons, the other three comedies only lasted one season each.

This news comes after CBS ordered three new dramas — All Rise, Evil, and FBI: Most Wanted — and four new comedies — Bob Hearts Abishola, Broke, Carol's Second Act, and The Unicorn — to series Thursday.

The network previously renewed a total of 18 series for the 2019-2020 season. That includes three comedies: Young Sheldon, Mom, and The Neighborhood.

The returning dramas are SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., Madam Secretary, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Criminal Minds, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods, FBI, God Friended Me, and Magnum P.I..

Also returning are two longstanding primetime news shows, 60 Minutes and 48 Hours.