How Will 'Arrow' Write Out Felicity in the Season 7 Finale? 5 Possibilities

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 7, Episode 21 of Arrow, "Living Proof."]

Arrow is saying goodbye to Emily Bett Rickards' Felicity Smoak in the Season 7 finale, but how will the CW drama explain her absence in the final 10 episodes?

The good news is that fans know she survives and she can't be killed off in the present. Unless there's a major change to the timeline, she's alive in 2040.

However, her future is uncertain, as she's in just as dangerous a position as everyone else who has been captured by Kevin Dale (Raj Paul) and Galaxy One — William (Ben Lewis), Rene (Rick Gonzalez), Mia (Katherine McNamara), Alena (Kacey Rohl), Roy (Colton Haynes), and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy).

In fact, she may be in even more danger than the others since she's the one who created Archer, the program the company has upgraded to use for nefarious purposes.

So, how will Arrow write out Felicity in both times? Here are five possibilities.

She Lives Off the Grid to Protect Her Family in the Present

This seems the most likely, given her conversation with Alena in "Living Proof." Though the SCPD's warrants for the team's arrests are a cause for concern, Felicity also establishes Smoak Tech in Star City, something she couldn't do on the run or in hiding.

However, she can do that remotely, as Alena suggests. Felicity wants to protect her children, and her friend suggests she look at the situation like she would a computer program. "How do you secure a system?" She asks. "You get a really good firewall, and you take it offline." In other words, Felicity lives off the grid, while Alena runs Smoak Tech for her in Star City.

Considering Oliver is present for Mia's birth in that glimpse at the future in Episode 16, "Star City 2040," we can only assume something happens that pulls him back into the fold and away from his family — "Crisis on Infinite Earths"-related or not — for Season 8.

Felicity Dies in the Future

This seems unlikely, given how much of the season she was presumed dead in 2040. Plus, there's always the possibility Rickards returns for the series finale, and Oliver and Felicity can live happily ever after in the future. Killing off Felicity would eliminate the possibility of a happy ending for Oliver, especially since the immediate future — and his absence from Mia's life — looks so bleak for them.

But it is possible that Felicity will make the ultimate sacrifice to protect her children because her priority is their safety. And in doing so, she may also give William the answers he's looking for regarding why she and Oliver weren't part of his life after he went to live with his grandparents and she stayed away "after everything" (presumably whatever happens to Oliver).

The 9 Saddest Arrowverse Parent Deaths (PHOTOS) The parents of the heroes of 'Arrow,' 'The Flash,' and 'Legends of Tomorrow' don't fare well.

Felicity Has to Go Into Hiding in the Future

Felicity was the one to create Archer, which Alena upgraded and sold to Galaxy One. She plans to destroy Archer, and while she's in Galaxy One's custody, it's possible she'll still be able to do that. And once she does, she may have to go into hiding to stay alive or to make sure no one tries to use her to re-create Archer or something like it.

Felicity Trusts the Kids to Protect Star City in the Future

Felicity is trying to do everything in her power to keep her children safe (in the present and future). What if after they take care of Kevin Dale (for good or even just temporarily) in the Season 7 finale, she learns to trust the younger generation (perhaps with help from Dinah, Roy and Rene) to protect Star City without her around. William can be the future team's Overwatch.

Felicity Goes Off on Her Own Mission in the Future

Something may take Felicity out of Star City for Season 8's future storyline. The team could have to split up for some reason at the end of Season 7, and viewers simply don't see what she's up to but get an update here or there.

We still don't know what happens to Oliver and why he isn't around. Arrow hasn't even said if he's dead. Instead, we can only assume that his absence is due to the deal he made with the Monitor during the "Elseworlds" crossover. She may go off looking for him.

It's also possible that since it's Rickards' last episode, Oliver and Felicity are reunited and, just like we can assume something brings Oliver into the action for Season 8, something similar happens for the future storyline as well.

Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts on how Arrow is going to write out Felicity in the present and future storylines.

Arrow, Season 7 Finale, Monday, 9/8c, The CW