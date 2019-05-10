The Biggest Stars on TV #3: Ted Danson

Check back with TV Insider daily as we countdown the 10 Biggest Stars on TV, including picks from shows like NCIS and Blue Bloods, daytime television, streaming hits, HGTV, and more. Stay tuned, and sound off on our choices in the comments below!

Ted Danson shot to TV stardom with his breakthrough role as bartender Sam Malone on Cheers in 1982…and he's stayed in the stratosphere ever since.

It's hard to say if the NBC comedy would have become a classic without Danson — and harder to imagine. Think of him as the secret in the sauce, making every show that much better. Take Curb Your Enthusiasm. As a sly version of himself, Danson provided the perfect contrast to Larry David's walking ball of anxiety.

In 2011, CBS's CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was already a hit. But when Danson joined the cast for its 12th season, even those of us who tend to scoff at procedurals had to check it out.

So, what is it about the guy? Sure, he's handsome and has charm to spare. But his real superpower is the versatility of that charm. Whether he's playing a womanizing, washed-up ballplayer (Cheers), an irredeemable tyrant (Damages) or a boozy magazine editor (Bored to Death), you just can't help but like him. Even as a demon (on The Good Place), he oozes charm.

It's no wonder everybody knows his name.

