YouTube Renews 'Cobra Kai,' Orders Justin Bieber Project & More Announcements

Youtube held its annual Brandcast event on Thursday revealing some news about their original programming in the process.

In addition to offering up statistics and data regarding the platform, YouTube commended the performance of it's original shows. With programs like The Karate Kid revival Cobra Kai, as well as Step Up: High Water, The Jump and Liza on Demand, the platform has found success with its growing library.

Now, the site is serving up more of what viewers love as they announced the Season 3 renewal of Cobra Kai along with a slate of new projects. According to the service (and Parrot Analytics), Cobra Kai is the most in-demand digital series around the globe right now.

After receiving an Emmy nod among various other critical acknowledgments, Cobra Kai's renewal comes as no surprise. Along with the fan favorite, Kevin Hart: What the Fit and Liza on Demand are among the other originals returning.

YouTube also announced plans for originals with Dude Perfect and Markiplier as well as a top-secret project with Justin Bieber. The service describes the slate as celebrating diversity, authenticity and "spirit characteristic of the YouTube community."

Apart from their programming, YouTube also shared that the original content will be available around the world for free soon with ads. This gives those who don't subscribe to YouTube Premium the opportunity to watch these praised programs without the price tag.

Stay tuned as more details around these exciting announcements emerge and until then, happy streaming.