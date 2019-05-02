Mariah Carey's an Icon & More Must-See Billboard Music Awards 2019 Moments

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards aired Wednesday on NBC, and if you missed it, TV Insider has you covered with all the moments that had everyone talking.

Kelly Clarkson hosted the night, which included great performances, memorable speeches, and musical icons taking the stage. There was something for everyone, even fans of HBO's Game of Thrones, thanks to one call-out during the show.

Watch our 7 must-see moments from the 2019 BBMAs below.

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie's Opening Performance of "ME!"

Swift and Panic! At the Disco's Urie recreated the music video for "ME!" on stage. Joined by a marching band, the performance included the briefcases and umbrellas and ended with the two in the air over the audience.

Host Kelly Clarkson's Opening Medley

The Jonas Brothers' Reunion

Paula Abdul's Closing Medley

Madonna and Maluma's Hologram-Filled "Medellín" Performance

Mariah Carey Performs & Receives the Icon Award





Drake's Shout-Out to Arya Stark