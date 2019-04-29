Larry King Hospitalized, Recovering After Heart Procedure

Last week, TV talk-show legend Larry King suffered from angina — otherwise known as chest pain — and was hospitalized to undergo heart surgery.

Initial reports claimed that King had suffered from a heart attack after experiencing cardiac arrest. But a new statement from King and his network Ora TV is clearing up those rumors:

"On the morning of Thursday, April [25], Larry King was scheduled for an angioplasty. Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined. His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987."

Initial reports said the 85-year-old experienced difficulty breathing and went into cardiac arrest before arriving at the hospital.

"He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon," the statement continued. "His doctors expect him to make a full recovery. To be clear, and contrary to published reports, his doctors say he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest."

"Larry is in good spirits and thanks everyone for their concern. He's expected to be back to work on his shows Larry King Now and PoliticKING with Larry King soon."

King is reportedly set to be released Monday, April 29 after having stents put in. While his condition remains unclear, release from the hospital is a step in a positive direction it would seem.

TMZ reports that King has been seeing doctors for his breathing difficulties. Over the past few decades King has suffered from more than one heart attack but has continued to work.