TV Insider Podcast: What's Next For Schmico on 'Greys'? Alex Landi on the Hot New Romance

Fans of ABC's Grey's Anatomy are used to the show's many ships that have come and gone over the years. And in the long-running medical drama's 15th season, it continues to give us couples we can't help but root for. The latest? Schmico. That's Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) and Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi), in case you weren't in the know.

While Schmitt has been on the canvas for awhile, Kim is a new addition this year and came on board as the first gay male surgeon. Unlike the uneasy, overly self-conscious Schmitt, Kim is comfortable in his own skin and the two have come together and have been dating for some time.

However, like all good Grey's romantic pairings, something is sure to get in the way of their love, and for this one, it's that Kim recently lost a patient on his watch and he has to live with his mistake. As we saw in last week's episode, Kim is shaken by the loss and may be putting up more walls (to keep Schmitt out) instead of leaning on him.

Thankfully, Landi joined us on a new episode of the TV Insider Podcast to talk about joining the cast, the reception he's gotten from the LGBTQ community, and he even offered up a few teases as to what we'll see moving forward. And will Landi be back for Grey's next season? We asked him that, too!

Also in this episode, we chatted with Black Monday star Andrew Rannells, who recently released his first memoir, Too Much Is Not Enough: A Memoir of Fumbling Toward Adulthood. Rannells talks the challenges of looking back at his young life and the early days of his career, he breaks down his latest character on the Showtime comedy series, and he shares some memories of HBO's Girls.

(Following our interview, it was announced that Rannells would be among of the cast — Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, and Charlie Carver — returning for a Netflix production of Broadway's Boys in the Band.)

Listen to the full podcast episode below!

