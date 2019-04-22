'NCIS: Los Angeles' & 'NCIS: New Orleans' Renewed at CBS

NCIS teams will continue to hunt down bad guys in LA and New Orleans next season.

CBS announced Monday that NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans have been renewed for Seasons 11 and 6, respectively.

"Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement. "They offer heroic stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. We're excited to have Chris, LL, Scott and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world."

NCIS: LA is Sunday's top scripted series, averaging 10.1 million viewers, and among the most-watched dramas on broadcast television. It stars Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, and Renée Felice Smith.

NCIS: New Orleans wins its time slot, Tuesdays at 10/9c, with an average of nearly 11 million viewers each week. It stars Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, and CCH Pounder.

NCIS was already renewed, for its 17th season with Mark Harmon.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS: New Orleans, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS