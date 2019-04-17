'Jeopardy!' Contestant James Holzhauer Breaks His Own Single-Game Record

Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer has broken his own record.

The 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas has now won 10 games in a row and took home $131,127 on Wednesday's episode.

This win beats the single-day cash winnings record he just set on April 9 of $110,914. He aimed to win that amount because November 9, 2014 is the day his daughter was born. He had $72,600 going into Final Jeopardy, and he risked $38,314.

The record had previously been held by Roger Craig, with $77,000 on September 19, 2010.

Holzhauer's total winnings are currently at $697,787. He's looking to extend his Jeopardy! winnings streak to 11 in a row on Thursday's episode.

Holzhauer spoke with Vulture about his "strategically aggressive" game play. "My theory is that you need to be betting very aggressively on Daily Doubles and in Final Jeopardy," he said. "My basic thoughts going in were, 'Okay, I want to have some money before Daily Doubles, and if this helps take my opponents off [their] game, that's just a bonus.'"

