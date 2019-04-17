'Riverdale' Sneak Peek: Ab Times at the El Royale... Boxing Club! (VIDEO)

No stranger to being in the news, Archie Andrews is finally moving from "Tonight's top story" to local-interest hottie who is gonna be sans shirt a lot for his latest Riverdale storyline.

In an exclusive sneak peek from this week's episode, "Jawbreaker," the Ginger Palooka (KJ Apa) hits the airwaves to discuss his newly acquired boxing gym, alongside the El Royale's promoter, Veronica (Camila Mendes).

8 of Cheryl Blossom's Best One-Liners on 'Riverdale' Cheryl has an insult prepared for every occasion and every resident of Riverdale.

In just a few short seconds, our hero winds up offering free lessons of and issuing an "invite" to former foe from inside the ring, Randy Ronson. (Fun fact: Riverdale's possible spinoff Katy Keene features a character named Randy Von Ronson, who will be played by Sterling Knight. Here, the Von-less version is played by Darcy Hinds.)

Of course, Alice (Madchen Amick) is the reporter covering the story. When not getting all "One of us, one of us" for Edgar Evernever's Farm cult, she clearly wants to interview teenagers who keep opening businesses with questionable sources of funding.

Check it out:

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW