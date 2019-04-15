Details on 'Young and the Restless' Emotional Farewell to Kristoff St. John

The February 3 death of Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless for 28 years, has been written into upcoming episodes of the show set to air later this month.

The tributes will culminate with a standalone episode dedicated to St. John in which co-stars will speak not in-character but as themselves as they honor their late co-star.

Neil’s loved ones and friends will learn of his death on Tuesday, April 23. S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore will reprise his role of Neil’s brother Malcolm for two consecutive episodes starting Thursday, April 25.

Additionally, Christel Khalil, who plays Neil’s daughter Lily, and Eileen Davidson, Neil’s former love interest Ashley, are also returning for the funeral shows. St. John’s longtime pal, Stan Shaw (Roots: The Next Generations), will play the Reverend at Neil’s funeral.

Victoria Rowell, who played Dru, the love of Neil’s life, Moore, Davidson, and Mishael Morgan (ex-Hilary), along with other Y&R cast members will partake in the St. John tribute episode set for Monday, April 29.

Additionally, Rowell, Moore, and Bryton James, who plays Neil’s son, Devon, will appear on The Talk on Friday, April 26 in a segment honoring St. John which will include flashbacks from the actor’s early days in Genoa City.

The Talk, Weekdays, CBS

Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS