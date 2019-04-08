5 Things We Learned About 'The Walking Dead' Franchise at the 2019 AMC Summit

The second annual AMC Network Summit was held April 8, and discussion of The Walking Dead franchise is nothing but lively. With a third series on its way, we all have a ton of questions on what the franchise has planned for us.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead is quickly approaching, with a premiere date of June 2, but we still have to wait for the rest of the fun. The Walking Dead Season 10 won’t air until late 2019, while the new untitled series is set to be released in 2020.

Although we don’t know much about the upcoming untitled third series, or what’s to come for The Walking Dead and Fear, here’s what we do know.

There Will Be Crossovers

The upcoming fifth season will also feature yet another crossover event. Austin Amelio, who plays Dwight, will make an appearance in the new season of Fear. Amelio’s role will coincide with the original show's timeline.

There’s an Untitled Series

The series, currently without a title, is set to begin production in Virginia this summer, and will premiere on AMC in 2020. It will feature two young female protagonists, who will be a part of the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse.

A New World in Season 5 of Fear

We’re not entirely sure what to expect from Season 5 of Fear, but we do know there are a ton of possibilities. “We see one walker who opens a universe of possibilities” teased Ian Goldberg, showrunner and executive producer of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Characters Impact Everyone

The voice of genre in a fantasy show is extremely powerful, and characters' narratives are often what sets the tone for viewers. You can be optimistic, even in the apocalypse. “It’s about hope and bringing people together to help each other” said Goldberg about Fear.

We also know that the two female protagonists in the third series will grow and change by the end of the first season. Whether the two young women help each other or not, both their lives will affect each other.

Female Representation Matters

Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier, spoke about the portrayal of women in the series and the importance of a female role like hers. “It’s able to take just a simple human being who has a story and let them become a hero,” said McBride as she shed tears on stage, explaining that she knows people like Carol — another reason why it’s important for this representation.