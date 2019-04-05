'American Idol' Sneak Peek: See Riley Thompson Meet Brett Young (VIDEO)

The Top 20 are going to become a Top 14 after the next two episodes of American Idol air on ABC.

In this Sunday's episode, viewers can see 10 of those Top 20 perform in a round of duets alongside some rather famous faces. On the celeb side of these duets? Pat Benatar, Jason Mraz, Elle King, Brett Young, and Shaggy, among others.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the exciting episode from Sunday, April 7 in which 16 year-old Riley Thompson from Mabank, Texas meets her duet partner, Brett Young. The high school student is thrilled to meet the country superstar ahead of their performance.

And like many other fans of Young, the teenager sweetly recognizes his "bright blue" eyes. This is just one of many pairings fans can catch when the show airs Sunday on ABC, and again the following night on Monday.

Catch Riley and Brett's introduction in the video below.

American Idol, Sundays & Mondays, 8/7c, ABC