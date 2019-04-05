'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Grieving Aram Blackmails Red to Win a Favor (VIDEO)

Good on Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison) for taking on one of the world’s most dangerous criminals.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the April 5 episode of The Blacklist, the mild-mannered task force strategist punches Red Reddington (James Spader) in the mouth for helping his brain-damaged love Samar (Mozhan Marnò) go on the lam from the Mossad without him. Now, he seems to have stolen $60 million from Red in order to blackmail him!

It’s a showdown between geniuses, but we know which one is more ruthless. We just saw Red suffocate an Israeli agent who went along with a hit on Samar because the Mossad, her former employer, believes she will unconsciously spill state secrets. We know what this guy is capable of.

Who’s going to blink first? Is Samar really gone? Will Aram try to find her? And is he on his way out? Plus, will Red actually help him?

Tune in Friday to find out and come back after the life-changing episode for a postmortem with Arison himself.

The Blacklist, Fridays, 9/8c, NBC