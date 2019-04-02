History's 'The American Farm' Docuseries Follows the Lives of 5 Family Farms

Shot on location across the country, The American Farm is an authentic portrait of the fight to go from seed to stalk, and from farm to fork.

The History Channel series presents an up-close look at one full year of family farming, told through an unprecedented year on the ground, capturing breathtaking visuals, private moments and personal interviews.

This eight-part docuseries is an honest tale of risk, reward, hard work, and innovation, centered on the lives of five family farms across America – the Boyd, Griggs, Meyers, Robertson and Sunderland farms. America’s farmers are heroes who gamble every last dollar on their own two hands, who wage war every day against an unrelenting assault from Mother Nature and who toil on dangerous machines for backbreaking 20+ hour shifts.

The series shares uniquely American stories of grit and resolve, through the eyes of everyday Americans with extraordinary lives. The families you’ll meet on The American Farm are no different. From the three young Robertson brothers in Contoocook, New Hampshire, determined to keep their family dairy farm alive, to John Boyd of Baskerville, Virginia, who, when he’s not herding unwieldy cattle or harvesting soybeans, serves as President of the National Black Farmers Association. This is a story steeped in legacy, tradition, and hard work.

The life of the farmer is the great, untold story of America, and the five families featured are unflinchingly human from sun-up to sundown. Their compelling, genuine stories represent the ultimate quest for the American Dream, bringing viewers to the front line of the battle farming families wage to bring dirt to life and put food on our plates.

