Michael Cudlitz on Moving on From 'TWD' & Future 'The Kids Are Alright' Guest Stars (VIDEO)

Are you ready to bellylaugh? The Kids Are Alright, ABC's sitcom about an Irish-Catholic family living on the outskirts of Los Angeles, California in the 1970s, is a great mix of The Wonder Years and The Middle with feel-good vibes and the chaotic truths of family life. Not only does the comedy series make you nostalgic for simpler times before "text me when you get there" became a thing, but it will also shock you to see a family on TV where raising eight (I repeat, eight) sons is the norm. Did we mention it's chaotic?

Star Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Southland) who plays patriarch Mike Cleary, swung by the TV Insider offices to chat about the series and why he chose to make the move into sitcoms after his devastating departure on The Walking Dead.

"I decided after doing The Walking Dead that I wanted to try something a little bit lighter," the actor admits. Adding, that the writing and the cast really sealed the deal. "The kids are more than alright — the kids are fantastic," he notes.

On deck for the March 26 episode, "Low Expectations," outspoken son Timmy (Jack Gore) enters to appear on The Partridge Family and hatches a plan to make his showbiz dreams come true when he doesn't get a callback. Hint: Danny Bonaduce (who played Danny Partridge in the original series) is set to guest star.

Speaking of guest stars, Cudlitz dropped a sly hint that we sure hope is Walking Dead-related: "[We'll] possibly get visited on set by somebody from my not-so-distant past," the actor teases. After all, he did direct an episode this season!

Check out the full interview with Cudlitz in the video below.

The Kids Are Alright airs Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.