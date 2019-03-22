7 'American Idol' Season 17 Contestants to Look Out for in Hollywood Week (VIDEO)

It's hard to believe that American Idol's second season at ABC is approaching its first week in Hollywood as auditions begin to wrap up.

Throughout the rounds, there's been some extremely talented singers that have received golden tickets. So who's the one to watch? We're rounding up 7 competitors who are sure to take the show by storm in Hollywood based on their fantastic auditions.

Nick Merico

This 22-year-old from Miami, Florida floored the judges with his audition when he sang Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black." It's no surprise that the artist is also an actor, known for Nickelodeon's Every Witch Way.

Johanna Jones

The Las Vegas native is only 23, but she can certainly sing her heart out as is apparent by her performance featuring Sam Smith's "I'm Not the Only One." She may have appeared early on in the auditions, but she remains a contender — especially with her little trick for treating throat inflammation.

Tiffanne LeMay

This 20-year-old from Las Vegas impressed the judges with her rendition of Daniel Caesar's "Best Part." And despite showing of her fandom for Lionel Richie, she proved that her voice was worth listening to.

Nate Walker

This 18-year-old showed off his talents at the piano as he performed A Great Big World's "Say Something." The Pittsburgh native brought the judges to their feet, proving that he'll be a force to be reckoned with. Walker also has some cred, considering his grandfather taught former competitor, Gabby Barrett, on the piano.

Alyssa Raghu

Fans may recall the 16-year-old from last season, making her a definite contender as she came back stronger than ever with her performance of V.V. Brown's "Shark in the Water." The judges were just as excited to see Raghu and we're sure that she'll give it her all in Hollywood.

Alejandro Aranda

Singing an original song is always a risk, but this 24-year-old from Pomona, California shocked the judges with his song "Out Loud." Early on, Aranda cemented himself as one to watch based on his uniqueness.

Evelyn Cormier

A Claremont, New Hampshire native, Cormier showed off her talent with a performance of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Games." Aside from having a strong voice, Cormier previously appeared on the show 90 Day Fiancé, which could help her in the competition if she makes it past the first elimination rounds.

