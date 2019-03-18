'90 Day Fiancé' Star Evelyn & 8 More of This Week's Must-See 'American Idol' Auditions (VIDEO)

American Idol is no stranger to familiar faces, as former contestant Laine Hardy proved in his return during last week's round of auditions, but it isn't every day that you see someone from a different show audition. Former 90 Day Fiancé star Evelyn Cormier stepped into the spotlight to showcase her truly unique voice for the show's panel of judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

The 19-year-old Claremont, NH, native, who got married on the TLC show, wowed the judges with her rendition of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game." Kate Perry had quite the compliment for Cormier when she finished the tune, as well. "Literally, one of my favorite voices I've ever heard in my life," said Perry.

Before Cormier even got to singing, Luke Bryan likened her to actress Rachel McAdams. You could say that exchange started things on the right note, as the young hopeful began to strum her guitar and sing her tune. Of course, Cormier got three thumbs up from the judges, which means she's heading to Hollywood. And Cormier isn't the only familiar face from the night — former contestant Alyssa Raghu also returned.

Below, see Cormier and Raghu's performances as well as many other highlights from the night — who knows, maybe one of them will be the American Idol.

Evelyn Cormier sings "Wicked Game"

Ashley Hess performs "Don't Know Why"

Gaba sings "All I Ask"

Meg Donnelly on Facing the Judges in 'American Housewife'-'American Idol' Crossover The teen actress puts herself in the shoes of a contestant in the singing competition for the March 19 episode.

Alyssa Raghu performs "Shark in the Water"

Katie Belle sings "Golden Slumbers"

Lauren Engle performs "Compass"

Jacob Moran sings "Into You"

Colby Swift performs "Cast No Stones"

Dalton Elliot sings "Boy"

American Idol, Sundays & Mondays, 8/7c, ABC