March Madness 2019: NCAA Tournament First Round TV Schedule

It had never happened before in NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament history. Few thought it would ever happen. And now we’re wondering if it will ever happen again.

Of course, we’re referring to the No. 16-seeded UMBC Retrievers knocking out the No. 1-seeded Virginia Cavaliers 74-54 in the first round of last year’s tournament. The Cavaliers were favored by 20.5 points and had a 98 percent chance of winning, but the Retrievers took that two percent and became March Madness legends. The upset probably busted your bracket, but a bettor in Vegas turned an $800 bet on UMBC into a $16,000 payout.

No. 1 seeds are now 135-1 vs. 16 seeds, and the first-round matchups can’t be thought of as automatic wins for the bracket’s top teams any longer.

Duke, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Virginia (again) are this tournament's No. 1 seeds hoping to avoid being on the wrong side of tournament history.

March Madness creeps farther into April with an unusually late start to the tournament. First Four games take place March 19-20, and first-round action tips off on Thursday, March 21.

All 67 tournament games will again be nationally televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, and stream online and on mobile devices via NCAA March Madness Live. CBS airs the Final Four and National Championship from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

NCAA Tournament Schedule at a Glance

First Round March 21-22 (CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV)

Second Round March 23-24 (CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV)

Regionals March 28-31 (CBS & TBS)

Final Four April 6 (CBS)

Championship Game April 8 (CBS)

2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Round TV Schedule

All Times Eastern.

First Four, Wednesday, March 20

NC Central vs. North Dakota State 6:30pm truTV

St. John's vs. Arizona State 9pm truTV

First Round, Thursday, March 21

Minnesota vs. Louisville 12pm CBS

Yale vs. LSU 12:30pm truTV

New Mexico St. vs. Auburn 1:20pm TNT

Vermont vs. Florida St. 1:50pm TBS

Bradley vs. Michigan St. 2:30pm CBS

Belmont vs. Maryland 3pm truTV

Northeastern vs. Kansas 3:50pm TNT

Murray St. vs. Marquette 4:20pm TBS

Florida vs. Nevada 6:45pm TNT

Abilene Christian vs. Kentucky 7pm CBS

Saint Mary's vs. Villanova 7:15pm TBS

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Gonzaga 7:15pm truTV

Montana vs. Michigan 9:15pm TNT

Seton Hall vs. Wofford 9:30pm CBS

Old Dominion vs. Purdue 9:45pm TBS

Baylor vs. Syracuse 9:55pm truTV

First Round, Friday, March 22

Iowa vs. Cincinnati 12pm CBS

Oklahoma vs. Mississippi 12:30pm truTV

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech 1:30pm TNT

UC Irvine vs. Kansas St. 1:50pm TBS

Colgate vs. Tennessee 2:30pm CBS

Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia 3pm truTV

Arizona St./St. John's vs. Buffalo 3:50pm

Oregon vs. Wisconsin 4:20pm TBS

Washington vs. Utah St. 6:45pm TNT

NC Central/ North Dakota St. vs. Duke 7pm CBS

Georgia St. vs. Houston 7:15pm TBS

Liberty vs. Mississippi St. 7:15pm truTV

Iona vs. North Carolina 9:15pm TNT

UCF vs. VCU 9:30pm CBS

Ohio St. vs. Iowa St. 9:45pm TBS

Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech 9:55pm truTV