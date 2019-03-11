'American Idol' Favorite Laine Hardy Returns & More of This Week's Must-See Auditions (VIDEO)

Each week, American Idol continues to prove the country is filled with talented singers, and Sunday's episode of the ABC series was no exception.

There were many highlights from Episode 3 (week two of Season 17), including the return of a familiar face with Season 16 contestant Laine Hardy, who accompanied family friend Ashton Gill for her audition. The night also saw judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan getting more involved in the audition process through dancing, standing, and even a showing a little bit of envy over the talent.

We're rounding up some of the night's best, which included a lot of country crooners, original artists, and much more. Check out the highlights below, and don't miss round two for the week on Monday night.

Ashton Gills performs "Broken Halos" with Laine Hardy

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon sings "Almost Heaven"

Wade Cota performs "Blame It On Me"

Madison VanDenburg sings "Speechless"

Austin Michael Robinson performs "Your Man"

Nate Walker sings "Say Something

Riley Thompson performs "Oh Daddy"

Jake Puliti sings "This Is How We Do It"

Shawn Robinson performs "Who You Are"

