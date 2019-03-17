Sloane Morgan Siegel Teases His Family-Friendly Fantasy Series 'Dwight in Shining Armor'

In BYUtv's family-friendly fantasy series, Dwight in Shining Armor, an average teen stumbles upon a massive adventure and becomes a hero in a way he's never imagined.

When Dwight (Sloane Morgan Siegel) falls down a hole and into an ancient, underground chamber, he lands lip-to-lip with Gretta (Caitlin Carmichael), a princess who has been asleep for a thousand years. His “kiss” awakens Gretta, a horde of her enemies, and makes Dwight her de facto champion until her adversaries are defeated.

Joining Princess Greta and Dwight in this adventure are Baldric (Joel McCrary), Greta’s loyal court magician; an enigmatic potion-maker Hexela (Danielle Bisutti); and clueless — but intense — Prince Chlodwig (Evan Hofer).

Series star Sloane Morgan Siegel (who also starred in the Amazon Prime Original, Gortimer Gibbons’ Life on Normal Street), shares the scoop on his character and the new series, revealing “Dwight is probably the most put together dude you’d ever meet. He’s got everything on a schedule, he knows exactly who to talk to — and when, and he’s always taking on problems of other people. But when he meets Greta, she totally shakes up his routine and totally changes his life.”

Siegel explains that while Greta is a princess, she's no damsel in distress. She's a highly-skilled warrior who can save herself; but since Dwight has broken her eon-long spell, he's obligated to help her as she faces her recently-awoken foes. And what Dwight lacks in brawn, he makes up for in brains. “He’s a diplomat,” Siegel explains. “He can see a situation, see all sides of it, and he can talk his way out of it.”

Seigel says that although his character is a quasi-peacemaker who relies on his brain instead of brawn, the role isn’t without peril. “I get hit a lot,” he laughs. “Every episode I get hit, or thrown, or I fall into something. I call the show ‘hurt Dwight’ every now and then. But every episode I get to do some kind of stunt.

"There’s a whole episode of me just getting pummeled by things. And there’s another whole episode where I actually get a full suit of armor and I actually get to do a fight. It’s always different for me. For Baldric — he’s always doing some kind of spell; for Hexela — she’s always doing some sort of ritual; Gretta is always doing some kind of swordplay. But me — I’m always getting hurt.”

Dwight in Shining Armor, Premieres, Monday, March 18, 9:30/8:30c, BYUtv