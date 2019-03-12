First Look: Original 'Roswell' Star Shiri Appleby Directs 'Roswell, New Mexico' (PHOTOS)

It isn't every day that worlds collide, but for The CW's Roswell, New Mexico, fans should prepare for just that during the March 19 episode, "Songs About Texas."

Original Roswell series star Shiri Appleby (UnREAL) has directed the upcoming episode, and TV Insider has your first look at the actress, director and producer with the cast behind the scenes. As diehard fans of the original series know, Appleby starred as Liz Parker for over 60 episodes during Roswell's 1999-2002 run.

Actress Jeanine Mason now plays a version of Appleby's character with a different last name and altered story, but like Appleby's character, she falls in love with Max Evans (now played by Nathan Dean Parsons). In "Songs About Texas," Appleby directs the story in which Max and Michael (Michael Vlamis) journey to Texas, where they visit a faith healer who may have some valuable information regarding the alien symbol Max is researching.

Also, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Liz visit the faith healer in hopes that they'll find a cure for Maria's sickly mother. And Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Kyle (Michael Trevino) attempt to uncover a mystery of their own.

In the meantime, check out the exclusive photos below of Appleby directing the cast in this full-circle moment, and don't miss "Songs About Texas" when Roswell, New Mexico airs Tuesday, March 12, on The CW.

