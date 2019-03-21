'The Dirt' Director Teases the 'No-Holds Barred' Mötley Crüe Biopic

"Mötley Crüe is a loud, rude and aggressive band that makes you want to break [stuff]," says director Jeff Tremaine, whose biopic of the infamous '80s glam metal group ("Girls, Girls, Girls," "Dr. Feelgood") was nine years in the making.

"The stars finally aligned with Netflix willing to make the movie the way it should be made: with no holds barred." The result is a raucous and raunchy flick that highlights all of the excesses of Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), Tommy Lee (Colson Baker) and Vince Neil (Daniel Webber).

With so much debauchery, Tremaine says, it was tough to decide what to include: "Ultimately we had to go with what served the story."

Good news! The time the band tossed a TV out their hotel window made the final cut.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Dirt, Movie Premiere Friday, March 22