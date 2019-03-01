'Days of Our Lives' Star Lorenzo Caccialanza to Recur as DeLuca's Dad on 'Grey's Anatomy'

While Grey's Anatomy was hitting its milestone 332nd episode — making it the longest-running medical drama in TV history — there were a few surprises to be had, including the introduction of Dr. Andrew DeLuca's father, Vincenzo.

Days of Our Lives actor Lorenzo Caccialanza filled the role in the show's final moments of "We Didn't Start the Fire," and according to Deadline, the character will return in the coming weeks for a multi-episode arc.

Caccialanza, like fellow actor and onscreen son Giacomo Gianniotti, is a native-born Italian and he channels that in this role. The actor appeared in Days of Our Lives as Nico from 2002 to 2005, and his last onscreen role was in the 2010 short Monkey Mind, so it's a welcome return to the scene. Among some of the star's other credits are Die Hard, Knots Landing, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Alias.

More info surrounding his arc have not been revealed, but the tone of Vincenzo DeLuca's arrival was anything but pleasant, if Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) narration means anything. "Believe me when I say, the bad times are gonna find you all on their own," she said ominously as DeLuca hesitantly hugged his father.

So what "bad times" does Vincenzo bring with him? Fans will have to keep tuning in to find out.

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC