'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: Mike Teaches Boyd His Photography Ways (VIDEO)

Outdoor Man's Mike (Tim Allen) prepares to teach his grandson Boyd (Jet Jurgensmeyer) a valuable lesson in photography during the latest installment of Last Man Standing.

In the episode titled "Urban Exploring," Boyd's sense of adventure begins to grow, but in the exclusive TV Insider clip below, Mike can't seem to help from butting in when it comes to his style. When Boyd chooses to capture his adventures by the means of photography, Mike asserts what he believes is right.

"What are you doing up on the roof taking pictures? What if you'd fallen? You would've broken my camera," Mike chides Boyd as they enter the Outdoor Man office.

"I was Urbexing, grandpa," Boyd answers while showing Mike his handiwork.

Upon some prompting from Chuck (Jonathan Adams) and Ed (Hector Elizondo), Boyd explains that he was photographing buildings and abandoned spaces as its becoming a popular subject of photography. In doing so, photographers can push the boundaries of safety trying to capture the perfect shot.

"You just don't want your pictures on the memory board at your funeral," Mike says about Boyd's excitement, trying to uncover the dangers for his grandson. As an alternative Mike suggests Boyd explore natural landscapes as a subject saying he should do it "the right way with the right equipment."

Will Boyd listen? Fans will have to tune in to the episode, but before then, make sure to watch the clip.

Last Man Standing, Fridays, 8/7c, Fox