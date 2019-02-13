'Design Twins' Sneak Peek: Heather and Her Husband Prepare for Sister Heidi's Arrival (VIDEO)

Get ready for your next home makeover show addiction with UPtv's Design Twins!

Debuting Thursday, February 14, the docuseries follows twin sisters Heidi and Heather who are merging their families under one roof in order to launch their interior design business. With their spouses and combined seven kids all under 6, it's a full house to deal with while in the creative process.

Their business, Joyful Living, works to create comfortable design solutions for families that are livable while also being beautiful. We get a taste of that in a new exclusive clip for TV Insider, which shows Heather and her husband preparing for the arrival of Heidi and her family.

In the clip below, the two tackle clearing out space for Heidi and preview what her bedroom will look like, thanks to her vision and the help of her family.

The series will serve as the new lead-in for the network's hit series Bringing Up Bates. Similar to that hit, Design Twins is a family show, but mixed with a flair for design which would make any D.I.Y. lover drool. Don't miss the premiere!

Design Twins, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 14, 8/7c, UPtv