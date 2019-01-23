'Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa to Headline a New HGTV Pilot
“I am in the process of starting a new project,” announced Tarek El Moussa on Wednesday.
The real estate and house-flipping expert got his start selling knives, sold his first million dollar property at age 22, flipped his first home with ex-wife Christina El Moussa in 2009 and can be seen in Season 8 of HGTV’s Flip or Flop.
The couple split in 2017, but continue to work on their show together.
His new venture, currently in production, is an untitled pilot for HGTV featuring Tarek collaborating with wannabes to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. He not only lends his expertise to these real estate novices, he also puts in his own cash.
“From start to finish, I’m giving these first-time flippers everything they need to score a profitable deal and not a bank-breaking flop,” said Tarek.
This summer, Tarek also will star in a new digital series for HGTV.com which will follow him since his divorce on his personal journey as a single dad. “There is no single activity that provides a better return on investment for me than spending time with my children,” stated Tarek. “Just being their dad brings me more joy than any deal or flip ever could.”
With a new outlook on life, fans can watch Tarek as he works hard, plays hard and then goes home to enjoy quality time with his kids.