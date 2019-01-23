'Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa to Headline a New HGTV Pilot

“I am in the process of starting a new project,” announced Tarek El Moussa on Wednesday.

The real estate and house-flipping expert got his start selling knives, sold his first million dollar property at age 22, flipped his first home with ex-wife Christina El Moussa in 2009 and can be seen in Season 8 of HGTV’s Flip or Flop.

His new venture, currently in production, is an untitled pilot for HGTV featuring Tarek collaborating with wannabes to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. He not only lends his expertise to these real estate novices, he also puts in his own cash.

“From start to finish, I’m giving these first-time flippers everything they need to score a profitable deal and not a bank-breaking flop,” said Tarek.

This summer, Tarek also will star in a new digital series for HGTV.com which will follow him since his divorce on his personal journey as a single dad. “There is no single activity that provides a better return on investment for me than spending time with my children,” stated Tarek. “Just being their dad brings me more joy than any deal or flip ever could.”

With a new outlook on life, fans can watch Tarek as he works hard, plays hard and then goes home to enjoy quality time with his kids.