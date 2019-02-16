'Berlin Station' Finale: Does Another Member of the Team Bite the Dust? (VIDEO)

We're not about to lose another member of the Berlin Station family, are we?

It's the third season finale and, come on, did you think the EPIX spy thriller was going to go out with a whimper as it wraps up this shocking and exciting season? In the words of Deputy Chief Robert Kirsch (Leland Orser) himself — "No f***ing way!" But it's Kirsch who is in harms way in the finale when BB Yates (Ashley Judd) shows up at his home and, well, things get complicated.

In the exclusive clip courtesy of the fine folks at EPIX, BB enters Kirsch's apartment only to find his neighbor, Nina Bartek (Anja Antonowicz), bound and gagged to a chair. BB, of course, questions whether Kirsch is just being paranoid or maybe his judgement is clouded by his grief over fallen colleague, Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage)? Or is this woman a bonafide threat?

For the answer to that last question, just watch this clip and, well, hold on tight...

Berlin Station, Sundays, 9/8c, EPIX or catch up on the new EPIX NOW app.