Chrishell Hartley on Her Return to 'Days of Our Lives' & How Jordan Has Changed

It may seem like nobody ever leaves Salem for good. Chrishell Hartley is back on Days of Our Lives on Monday, February 4, reprising her role as Jordan Ridgeway, whose return ties in with the disappearance of Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

There’s been a lot of online speculation about how Jordan’s return ties in with her brother, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), who committed some horrific murders that sent him to prison for a while, but viewers will have to stay tuned to see how this plays out.

TV Insider chatted with Hartley about what viewers can expect now that Jordan’s returned and what it’s like to hit all those fun awards shows with her award-winning husband, Justin Hartley, who stars as Kevin on This Is Us.

Where you surprised when DAYS called and asked you to reprise Jordan?

Chrishell Hartley: I was and I wasn’t. Any time they start talking about your character on-air you never rule it out. Still, I was pleasantly surprised when I got the call, so it’s a little bit of both.

How – and why – has Jordan changed since we’ve last seen her?

The family that [she and Ben] come from has experienced a lot of different kinds of trauma. Jordan had a way of coping with it and, now, those ways are failing her. She hasn’t even dealt with some of her trauma and you’ll see that come out now that she’s back. Unfortunately, her coping mechanisms may make things worse.

How much do they tell you about what the story is going to be and does that influence your decision to return or not?

That’s the tricky part. I didn’t have the full story when I started [back at the show]. There were a few questions about her motives. You’re not always given the full arc. Also, they want to see how things will play. You have to pivot. I didn’t initially know the whole story, but I learned more when I got back. The character will take the audience on for a ride. Things that may not seem to make sense at first will later on. There will be a nice payoff.

Between social media and the advance lead time between when DAYS tapes and when it airs has viewer thinking and figuring out what’s going to happen next. Sometimes they react to a plot development before it even airs!

I’ve noticed that. You think [something is] going to be a big surprise and then it’s all over the internet. I am used to watching certain shows, but I don’t read spoilers. My hats off to people who can go spoiler free. As for what happens [on DAYS and my storyline] all will be explained in due time.

You must be thrilled that Justin and the cast of This Is Us won the SAG Award for TV Ensemble Drama for the second year in a row!

Thank you. He so deserves it! They all do!

Have you gotten to meet any stars you’ve always wanted to when you go to awards shows and other events? You look like you’re having fun!

We really do have so much fun at these things. It’s rare air that you’re breathing with these people. As a little kid who dreamed of being an actress, this has all been a dream come true. I’ve gotten to meet Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper and so many people I’m in awe of and whom I admire. I get so excited and giddy when I meet them.

Did you know Julia’s a big DAYS fan? When she won Favorite Motion Picture Actress at the 2002 People’s Choice Awards, she said in her acceptance speech that she was “freaking out because the cast of Days of Our Lives is sitting behind me!”

Oh, that’s so fun! I didn’t know that!

Can you talk about your Lifetime projects coming up?

I’m in a movie called Little Girl Gone where I play the best friend of this woman whose little girl, as you can tell by the title, goes missing! I’m in another one, but the title could change. That will come out later this year, hopefully, in the next few months. Then, I have another project that’s going to be announced that I’ve been working my butt off on. I know this is a lame plug, but I look forward to a coming announcement.



You’ve been on All My Children as Amanda, DAYS, and The Young and the Restless as Brittany. Which folks are you in touch with?

Daytime’s such a small world. Melissa Claire Egan (ex-Chelsea, Y&R; ex-Annie, AMC) was in my wedding and I was in hers. We’re friends to this day. Daytime’s a tight-knit group. I’ve gotten to be in this fraternity for so long and it’s always exciting to run into people. There’s a nice comradery.

I’m surprised we haven’t seen more character-based series à la This Is Us given its huge success.

We’ve seen a couple that have that show’s influence. I know of a few things that are coming down the line [that are also influenced by This Is Us].

Circling back to Jordan, and DAYS, will we see sides to her that we haven’t seen before?

Yes. You’ll definitely see sides to her you haven’t seen before. That’s absolutely correct. I get to work with Victoria Konefal (Ciara). She’s so lovely and has an ‘it’ factor. I met her for the first time and then we were [quickly] put into a situation where we were working with one another. She’s so wonderful!

