'NCIS': Sean Murray Teases McGee's High School Flashback Episode

Special Agent Tim McGee (Sean Murray), a cybercrime expert, hits “return” in the February 19 episode of NCIS as he revisits his California high school — seems a computer password he used as a teen is connected to a Department of Defense contractor’s murder.

“A lot of flashbacks [to the early ’90s] show him as a 16-year-old,” says Murray. “He was building computers and into science but had hard times in school and with his parents.”

Below, Murray downloads more info.

What did you learn about how McGee’s past laid the groundwork for his life today?

Sean Murray: I was surprised to see that his early delving into technology involved a quasi-girlfriend who was also a techie and helped him.

Did you give any guidance to the actor playing high school-age Tim?

I talked to him twice. I didn’t want to overwhelm him with, “This is what I do.” He looked quite a bit like a 16-year-old Sean!

Were you into tech as a kid?

Funny enough, I built three computers using books for reference. It wasn’t so complicated then. I wasn’t welding microchips!

After McGee comes back to D.C., the case escalates when an intruder breaks into the family condo. How does he handle that?

It’s a big deal, and he treats it as such. I love doing domestic McGee. He rules work territory, but at home, [wife] Delilah [Margo Harshman] wears the pants. Margo is such a joy. We sit getting our hair and makeup done and run lines.

What was the most fun scene to shoot in this episode?

The team in the condo processing the crime scene. It was a mixture of work and domestic worlds we hadn’t done. The condo has seen a lot of action: shootings, bodies under the floorboards. We have a fun moment where they discuss some of that, which McGee has kept from

Delilah!

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS