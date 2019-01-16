'Gone' Trailer: Chris Noth & Leven Rambin Take on Missing Persons Cases in New Crime Drama (VIDEO)

Your next crime series addiction is almost here!

Debuting on WGN America in February is Gone, which will see TV vets Chris Noth (The Good Wife, Sex and the City), Leven Rambin (The Path, The Hunger Games), and Danny Pino (Law & Order: SVU, Cold Case) team up. The show follows Kit "Kick" Lanigan (Rambin), a famous child abductee, and the FBI agent who rescued her, Frank Novak (Noth).

Together, they'll work on a special task force created specifically to help solve missing person's cases. Assisted by Army intelligence officer John Bishop (Pino), Lanigan will use her knowledge and experience to help bring justice to the cases.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the series with a brand new trailer which also reveals the February 27 premiere date.

The stakes are set when Bishop reminds us that after a person is missing for more than 36 hours, their chances of being found alive are less than 10 percent.

Despite his more than 20 years on the job, Novak needs Kick's help because she knows how these stories go — she lived it, after all. Will this small team be able to accomplish the impossible? Check out the teaser trailer below.

Gone, Premieres Wednesday, February 27, WGN America